Obituary: Pratt, Rodney Wayne

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rodney Wayne Pratt, 63, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Sistersville Center in Sistersville, WV after an extended illness. He was born to the late Robert Pratt and Lyril Pratt of Parkersburg.

In addition to his mother, Rod is survived by his children, Drew Pratt of Surf City, NC and jessie Pratt of fort Lauderdale, Florida; his sisters, Vicki Townley and Anne Boso of Parkersburg; his brothers, Mark Pratt and Neil Pratt of Parkersburg; three grandchildren, Aiden Pratt, Piper Pratt and Ryder Pratt, all of Surf City.

There will be no visitation or services.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

