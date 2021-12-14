Advertisement

One-year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccines in the Mid-Ohio Valley

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the one-year anniversary of when the COVID-19 vaccine was provided.

Since the vaccines were first administered last December, both West Virginia and Ohio have over half of their populations fully vaccinated according to NBC News.

With the Mountain state having more than 70 percent with both doses.

And although the numbers look promising, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department threat preparedness coordinator, Carrie Brainard, says that she has seen a noticeable drop in people coming for shots.

But Brainard says people can still find locations to be vaccinated.

“We have seen a drop in our numbers. That we’re still offering it, we have vaccine.gov. If they can’t come to us, they can go on that and find where there’s a vaccine available,” says Brainard.

Brainard says that they are looking to see more young adults get the vaccine, including children if their parents choose that they want them administered.

According to the Mayo Clinic, roughly 58 percent of adults 18 to 24 are fully vaccinated compared to those 65 to 74, who are 89 percent vaccinated in the U.S.

