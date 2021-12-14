Panty Claus donates over 300 pairs of undergarments to Latrobe Street Mission

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A homeless shelter in Parkersburg just received a much-needed donation from an organization that aims to make people feel confident and comfortable all year round-underwear.

The nonprofit, Panty Claus, donates new undergarments to women, men, and children living in homeless shelters. Jenny Fry, the West Virginia representative for the state of West Virginia said they dropped off 320 different pairs of undergarments to the Latrobe Street Mission, the exact number the mission told them they needed.

“People don’t think about undergarments, that’s something that’s needed in homeless shelters. They think of food, it’s wintertime, they’re thinking gloves…things of that nature,” Fry said.

“But, undergarments are something that’s very overlooked at homeless shelters throughout the states. It’s something very near and dear to my heart because I’m a woman and I like to wear new bars so why wouldn’t any women.”

Fry said Panty Clause was started in 2018 by West Virginia native Crystal Mersh. It has now grown to serve homeless shelters across 8 different states. They are also serving more than just women.

“We were primarily doing women’s bras and panties and this year we expanded to do men and children because, you know, they are in need as well,” Fry said.

Jim Sims, Executive Director of The Latrobe Street Mission echos Fry.

“This time of year our census is going to run really high. We housed 70 last night and three kids in the mission. So our numbers are going up every day,” Sims said.

Sims credits their increasing numbers to people needing a warm place to stay during the cold months. Luckily, Sim said the community is stepping in to help.

“People are going to our link to Amazon and we are getting the items that we need donated really bad but it’s coming, it’s coming. The need is being met,” Sims said.

The need is being met all across the mountain state thanks to generous people and the Panty Clause. Fry said the Panty Claus is donating to shelters in Charleston, Parkersburg, Calhoun County, Lewisburg, Morganton, and Wheeling and that the goal next year is to provide undergarments a second time during their “Christmas in July” deliveries.

People can donate to the Panty Clause here and the Latrobe Street Mission here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.