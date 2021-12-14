Rest area improvements on Westbound Route 33 in Meigs County on the horizon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) -The westbound rest area on U.S. 33 in Meigs County is trending in the right direction to get upgrades after action was taken by the State Controlling Board.

State Representative, Jay Edwards, shared that the board has approved for the Ohio Department of Transportation to contract with Dayton firm, Browns & Bills Architects, to help give design and construction administration on the improvements.

Edwards says he is excited for this project to finally take off.

“I appreciate ODOT’s commitment on this and the State Controlling Board’s action today,” said Edwards.

The new building will look like the ODOT prototype and there will be a bidding for construction services, the agency said. The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission will be administering the project.

The project consists of the demolition of existing buildings, picnic facilities, sidewalks, curbs, and the clearing of some trees. The next phase will involve the construction of the new rest area service building, picnic areas adjacent to the building, and sidewalks, says the ODOT.

The truck and car parking will remain the same on and off the ramps, as will the site lighting in the parking area, according to the agency.

