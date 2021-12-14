Toys-For-Tots drive nears the end this week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The final big push for the Toys For Tots campaign is here this week.

The US Marine Corps efforts for Toys For Tots has been running for several months now, but local efforts to gather those new unwrapped toys are coming to an end this week.

Volunteers lined Grand Central Avenue in front of Astorg Motors Monday evening, along with costumed Star Wars Characters.

It’s all in an effort to gather toys for those who may not be able to afford them this year.

The team of volunteers will be at Antonio’s on Tuesday evening...Logan’s on Wednesday evening...and then wrap up on Friday evening on the south side of Parkersburg.

Bring your new, unwrapped toy or donation to be dropped off, and make a child’s Christmas brighter.

