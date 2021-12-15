Advertisement

Academic Achiever of the Week: Dylan Khoury

PHS Senior Dylan Khoury doesn’t shy away from a challenge
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - PHS Senior Dylan Khoury doesn’t shy away from a challenge.

“I’m on the AP course,” he says. “I have a 4.0 GPA right now.”

So far, his favorite class at PHS... AP Calculus.

He says the challenge keeps him “focused” and “on track.”

“I’ve always had encouragement from my parents,” Khoury says. “They’ve always told me to try to, you know, go above and beyond. So, I’ve always been on that high level track and I’ve just gotten used to it.”

Looking to the future, Khoury says he’d like to study marine biology.

“Ever since I was a little kid...” Khoury says, “I used to have, like, shark posters all over my wall. I used to have this big shark painted on my wall too. I had a shark themed room. I just always loved marine life.”

Not only does Khoury love marine life... he says he wants to help conserve it.

Khoury says he’s already been accepted to Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida.

He also has his eye on the University of California, Davis.

“I’m just as OK with going there as I am with WVU,” Khoury says. “There’s so much to do there. I’m super stoked. I know wherever I go I’ll be having a good time and get a good education too.”

What excites him most about college next year... the opportunity to study abroad and see the world.

