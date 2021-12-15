App allowing Washington County Home residents to better connect with loved ones

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - With just a few clicks on a tablet, residents at the Washington County Home are connecting with others and learning new skills.

Resident Sandra Farmsworth is an outgoing woman who loves spending time with family and friends. She can do all of that now using the Health J App- an app that allows seniors to have more social interaction with others via video calls.

Rick Hindman, Executive Director of Buckeye Hills Support Services said his team had several different programs they could have chosen for the residents…

“We picked health J because it’s very user-friendly and really structured around that socialization, activities,” Hindman said.

Those activities include games, educational videos, workout routines, and video calls.

Buckeye Hills was able to secure funding for the tablets and Hindman said they plan on giving more tablets to residents who will live at an affordable income housing development they plan to start building in July of next year.

Kevin Ritter, Washington County Commissioner, said he was eager to approve the funding for these tablets once he realized how they would help the residents.

“We’re establishing that communication with a resident and their loved ones. In some cases, they haven’t seen them in months, maybe even over a year because of the pandemic. To see their faces light up when they make that connection is really worth it,” Ritter said.

Hindman said more senior citizens throughout the MOV could benefit from programs like Health J.

“One of the things we had to address in our rural areas is isolation, social isolation, and loneliness. It has a very adverse effect on health, mental health, and physical health,” Hindman said.

Caretakers at the Washington County Home say the residents have loved using the app and have reached out to the app developer to request for more games. Contact information of residents’ families is being added to the app so that they can communicate with their loved ones-something many will likely cherish during the holiday season.

