Bill governing virtual learning in Ohio signed into law

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A bill setting guidelines for virtual and blended learning in Ohio’s primary and secondary schools has been signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Senate Bill 229 requires school districts using virtual or blended learning to ensure students have access to the internet-and when they don’t, the school must provide it at no cost to the student.

Marietta City Schools was among districts nationwide going to virtual learning during the first year of the pandemic. Administrators believe, based on that experience, they meet the requirements of the new bill.

”We tried to provide some other opportunities,” says Superintendent Will Hampton. “We put hot spots on buses; we tried to give them better signals at our buildings, the library worked with us. We tried to work around it as best we could.”

The bill, co-sponsored by local lawmakers, also requires the definition of blended learning, to include non-computer-based learning opportunities.

It has been used to mean a combination of classroom and virtual learning.

