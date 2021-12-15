Advertisement

Council votes to approve COVID bonuses for city employees

One-time bonuses of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees
Tuesday, Dec. 14 meeting
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday night, City Council met for the second to last time of 2021.

They voted to approve bonuses for all city employees.

These were described as one-time bonuses of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees.

The council voted unanimously in favor of the motion.

Councilwoman Sharon A. Kuhl shared the reasons for her support... “Our city workers that worked in this building kept our city going... Fire department, police department kept our city safe... and the sanitation department kept our city clean. I think it is well deserved, I just wish it could be more.”

The council also voted on submitting a grant to the National Park Service for the Southwood Park Pool Enhancement Project and voted to approve the selling of the Point Park Marketplace Building to the Parkersburg CVB.

Special thanks was also given tonight to Chief Joe Martin for his service to the police department.

Council will meet again Tuesday night, Dec. 28.

