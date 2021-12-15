Experts say the holidays add to seasonal affective disorder

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Although it is called the most wonderful time of the year, the holidays can be a time for a lot of stress and depression.

A survey done in 2019 shows that 88 percent of two thousand respondents find the holidays to be the most stressful time of the year.

More than half of the people surveyed say that the extra financial strain is a significant reason for the anxiety the holidays bring.

And with the pandemic still being around, experts and mental health professionals say that the thought of the coronavirus also adds to the stress.

“A lot of people weren’t able to get together with families and loved ones and things like that,” says mental health services supervisor, April Hehr. “So, we’re also experiencing some of the guilt for that because loved ones have passed or just the stressors, they felt last year not knowing what they were going to do for the holidays or being alone for the holidays. And not being able to travel for the holidays. The normal stuff that they do.”

Mental health professionals say that if you are experiencing depression or stress in any way to call 211.

