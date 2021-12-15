Advertisement

Lauren Clark signs with Central Oklahoma

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Lauren Clark has officially signed with the Central Oklahoma Broncos on Tuesday afternoon.

She will be attending Central Oklahoma next fall and competing with the Bronco rowing team.

Lauren knew that this school was perfect after attending a high performance camp in Oklahoma this past summer, where Central Oklahoma University was closely located.

Lauren is excited for this next chapter of her life and for a new beginning with the Broncos.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’
Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
Eric Mullins
Murder suspect’s case bound over to grand jury

Latest News

Marietta vs Federal Hocking
Marietta Tigers defeat Federal Hocking Lancers
Scores from December 10
Scoreboard: December 10, 2021
Ladea Waderker signs with Mount Union
Ladea Waderker signs with The University of Mount Union
Alexander Cockerham signs with Alderson Broaddus University
Alexander Cockerham signs with Alderson Broaddus University