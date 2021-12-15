Lauren Clark signs with Central Oklahoma

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Lauren Clark has officially signed with the Central Oklahoma Broncos on Tuesday afternoon.

She will be attending Central Oklahoma next fall and competing with the Bronco rowing team.

Lauren knew that this school was perfect after attending a high performance camp in Oklahoma this past summer, where Central Oklahoma University was closely located.

Lauren is excited for this next chapter of her life and for a new beginning with the Broncos.

