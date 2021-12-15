Advertisement

Marietta Cheer Team Wins Inaugural Championship

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta varsity cheer team has won their inaugural championship for the 2021-2022 season.

They started off the season with a splash after starting off their opening practices this year with some question marks.

After some injuries and new additions to the team, the squad was able to stay on track en route to their championship win.

Coach Sarah Snow gave credit to the fans for their support and all the school spirit that followed the team.

