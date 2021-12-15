Obituary: Belt, Kenneth J.

MUNDAY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kenneth J. Belt 96, of Munday, WV passed away peacefully, at his home, on December 12, 2021.

He was born August 8, 1925, at Munday, WV, a son of the late Cecil and Stella McIntyre Belt.

He served in the Army, in Germany during World War II as a Military Police Officer. He was later employed for 30 years with General Motors, Euclid, Ohio as an assembler. After his retirement he moved back home to his place of birth where he enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He was known as a man you couldn’t keep down. Also known by the locals as Farmer Belt.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Stella T. (Norred) Belt, seven siblings, Virgil Belt, Robert Belt, Mitchell Belt, Barbara Belt Holbert, Jauita Belt McPeek, Cleota Belt Smith, and Pauline Belt May.

He is survived by his five children, Gary Belt of Chardon, OH; Jerry Belt (Pam) of Munday, WV; Charlotte Stoltz, (Earl) of Chardon, Ohio; Brenda Ward of New Matamoras, Ohio; and Diana Thaxton (Jeff) of Parkersburg, WV.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday. Interment will be in Maze Cemetery, Munday, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

