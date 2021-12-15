Advertisement

Obituary: Belt, Kenneth J.

Kenneth J. Belt Obit
Kenneth J. Belt Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNDAY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kenneth J. Belt 96, of Munday, WV passed away peacefully, at his home, on December 12, 2021.

He was born August 8, 1925, at Munday, WV, a son of the late Cecil and Stella McIntyre Belt.

He served in the Army, in Germany during World War II as a Military Police Officer. He was later employed for 30 years with General Motors, Euclid, Ohio as an assembler. After his retirement he moved back home to his place of birth where he enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He was known as a man you couldn’t keep down. Also known by the locals as Farmer Belt.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 20  years, Stella T. (Norred) Belt, seven siblings, Virgil Belt, Robert Belt, Mitchell Belt, Barbara Belt Holbert, Jauita Belt McPeek, Cleota Belt Smith, and Pauline Belt May.

He is survived by his five children, Gary Belt of Chardon, OH; Jerry Belt (Pam) of Munday, WV;  Charlotte Stoltz, (Earl) of Chardon, Ohio; Brenda Ward of New Matamoras, Ohio; and Diana Thaxton (Jeff) of Parkersburg, WV.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV.  Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday.  Interment will be in Maze Cemetery, Munday, WV.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Lionel Gore
Gore pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, competency under review
Eric Mullins
Murder suspect’s case bound over to grand jury
Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation
Drinking water problem has been corrected in Parkersburg
Drinking water problem in Parkersburg corrected

Latest News

Willia Jean Laughery Obit
Obituary: Laughery, Willia Jean
Rodney Wayne Pratt Obit
Obituary: Pratt, Rodney Wayne
Sandra Kay Duquette Obit
Obituary: Duquette, Sandra Kay
Grant W. "Bill" Estep Obit
Obituary: Estep, Grant W. “Bill”