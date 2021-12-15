Advertisement

Obituary: Boyce, Terrance

Terrance Boyce Obit
Terrance Boyce Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Terrance Boyce, 67, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away December 9, 2021.  He was the  son of the late Amos and Luella Eastman Boyce.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Joan Knicely, Connie Utsler and Kay Boyce.

He enjoyed playing video games and loved his dog , Stella. He worked for the railroad and at a horse farm in Florida.

Terrance is survived by two brothers: Lionel Boyce of Elizabeth and Tim (Barbara) Boyce of Leesburg, Florida; two sisters: Debbie (Randy) Wise of Leesburg, Florida and Becky (Bob) White  of Fayetteville, Tennessee; one nephew Don Eugene (Bobbi) Boyce of Davisville and three nieces Crystal Thorn of Alabama, Pam McVey of Missouri and Kathy Utsler of Tampa, Florida.

Per his wishes, he was cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Lionel Gore
Gore pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, competency under review
Eric Mullins
Murder suspect’s case bound over to grand jury
Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation
Drinking water problem has been corrected in Parkersburg
Drinking water problem in Parkersburg corrected

Latest News

Geraldine "Geri" Wasmund Obit
Obituary: Wasmund, Geraldine “Geri”
Gary Lee Knight Obit
Obituary: Knight, Gary Lee
Kenneth J. Belt Obit
Obituary: Belt, Kenneth J.
Willia Jean Laughery Obit
Obituary: Laughery, Willia Jean