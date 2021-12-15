Obituary: Boyce, Terrance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Terrance Boyce, 67, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away December 9, 2021. He was the son of the late Amos and Luella Eastman Boyce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Joan Knicely, Connie Utsler and Kay Boyce.

He enjoyed playing video games and loved his dog , Stella. He worked for the railroad and at a horse farm in Florida.

Terrance is survived by two brothers: Lionel Boyce of Elizabeth and Tim (Barbara) Boyce of Leesburg, Florida; two sisters: Debbie (Randy) Wise of Leesburg, Florida and Becky (Bob) White of Fayetteville, Tennessee; one nephew Don Eugene (Bobbi) Boyce of Davisville and three nieces Crystal Thorn of Alabama, Pam McVey of Missouri and Kathy Utsler of Tampa, Florida.

Per his wishes, he was cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time.

