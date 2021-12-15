Advertisement

Obituary: Knight, Gary Lee

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gary Lee Knight, 68, of Grantsville, WV, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 12, 2021.He was a retired school teacher of 30 years, a loving father and husband, and a wonderful friend to many.

He was born September 22, 1953, to the late Betty (Knight) Kendall and Lowell Edgell “Bud” Conway.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-grandmother Laura Kelly and grandmother Ruth Densmore.He is survived by his wife Rose Knight of Grantsville, WV, son Graham (Adrianna) Knight of Grantsville, WV, sisters Pam Frederick of Mt. Zion, WV, Susan (Dennis) Houchin of Grantsville, WV, Phyllis (Greg) Mineff of Rockford, IL, brother Chuck (Crystal) Kendall of Grantsville, WV, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Rev. Tim Davis officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, Grantsville, WV.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

