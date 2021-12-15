Obituary: Wasmund, Geraldine “Geri”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Geraldine “Geri” Wasmund, 69, of Marietta, OH went to Heaven on December 3, 2021. Geri was born on August 13, 1952 to Henry and Helen Wladyka in Natrona Heights, PA.

Geri was a Spanish teacher and professor for over 30 years. She began her teaching career in the U.S. Virgin Islands and retired in Parkersburg, WV. She attended both Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania and Ohio University. She graduated with her Master’s Degree in Education and was a member of the National Education Association. Geri was a devout Roman Catholic who attended mass at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption in Marietta, OH.

She was an avid guitar player and occasional actress at the Mid Ohio Valley Players, Inc. She was adventurous, fun, and always kind. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Black and Sally Ferguson, and her three grandchildren, Henry, Charlotte, and Lucas.

She is also survived by her two sisters, Susan Wladyka and Joan Kunkle, and her brother, Anthony Wladyka. She was a loving mother, an amazing grandmother, and a caring educator. Geri was an extraordinary person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was cremated on December 11, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

