Parkersburg High School’s James Brunner wins state and regional earth science teaching awards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A Parkersburg High School science teacher is being nationally recognized for his dedication to his students and to the subject of Earth Science.

James Bunner, a 9th-grade earth science teacher, received the Outstanding Earth Science Teacher awards for “exceptional contributions to the stimulation of interest in the Earth Sciences at the pre-college level.” His awards were presented to him at a recent Wood County Board of Education meeting.

Bunner says he’s the winner for West Virginia and for the Eastern Section of the U.S. He said he’s the first teacher to win this regional award in the state of West Virginia. In total, there were 10 national finalists throughout the U.S.

Bunner said he was in the restaurant management industry before becoming a teacher but that he always had a love for science and space. Now in his 4th year at PHS, Bunner said he’s glad he made his career switch to education.

“When the lightbulb goes off in the kid, that’s like the ‘oh my gosh moment’ and to see them see or finally understand a concept or a term or something it’s awesome. There’s just no better feeling. It’s one of the best things you’ll see or take advantage of or see. That’s why I enjoy teaching so much,” Bunner said.

Bunner said he was nominated for the awards by Dr. Deb Hinler, Professor at Fairmont State University, and Josh Rebblo with NASA. In addition to teaching 9th graders, Bunner said he enjoys taking care of the school’s planetarium and being one of the first members of Fairmont State University’s ESS passport group, which strives to help teachers build skills to better teach earth science topics to students.

