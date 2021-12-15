Parkersburg South HS dedicates basketball court to Coach Scott Stephens

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South high school is honoring the late coach Scott Stephens.

Those who knew him say he was more than a great coach.

“I think when you consider doing these types of things, naming a facility or a floor or building or anything after someone, there is a lot of things that encompass that,” says principal, Betsy Patterson. “So, not just the winning record, he was the whole package.”

Players say they will always remember how personable coach Stephens was, even acting as a father figure to the girls he coached.

“He was just a big impact in a lot of people’s lives,” says former player, Keya Lockhart. “He was the go-to person when you had a bad day because you got that big teddy bear hug from him.”

“Every time you walked into a room, coach really just put a smile on everyone’s face,” says former player, Anna Hayton. “He was always so happy and giddy. And always had the biggest smile. And he literally could brighten up any day.”

His assistant coaches say Stephens loved the game and the community.

And how the coaches use a lot of what they learned from coach.

“He set a path for me as a coach and individual that if you take these steps in preparation and developing relationships and working with others and the school and the community, then if I can do part of that we can be successful. The example that he set,” says former assistant coach, Ed Davis.

Stephens’ former players say that the news of his passing had a big impact on them

“I still don’t believe it,” says former player and assistant coach, Stacy Houser. “I mean I think it’s one of those moments in your life that you don’t want to believe. But you all know and on this Earth we’re going to a higher power and we’re all going to be there some day. So, it’s something that, his time was too short. But he left a huge impact during that short time. So, it was very hard to take.”

“Yeah, it’s one of those moments in your life that you’ll always remember,” says former player, Mykalyn Fallon. “Like, you’ll know exactly where you were at and what you were doing at that time when you found out the news.”

The impact that Stephens left behind is the reason why he will be honored.

“When you look at something to commemorate his contribution to Parkersburg South high school as a whole,” says Patterson. “Not just the girls basketball program.”

