This truck’s headed to Kentucky - how you can help those impacted by recent tornadoes

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - People in Kentucky are still reeling from the devastation caused by recent tornadoes. This is a time, according to Tracey Davis, in which it’s important to help your neighbor, and that doesn’t just mean the person living right next to you.

At Wednesday’s Stuff the Truck event, volunteers lugged bags of donations into a semi, readying the supplies for a long journey ahead. By Saturday morning, Lead Organizer Tracey Davis hopes the truck will be full. She said all donations will go to helping organizations already on the front lines in Kentucky.

If you are interested in donating, they’re looking for anything that helps - from cleaning products to water to non-perishables and everything in between. All clothing donated must be brand new.

It’s a mission Davis felt called to.

She said, “I believe that God put it in my heart to do something and he told me to move and all you got to do is move and He has snowballed. I mean, it started here in Parkersburg and now it’s gone from Mineral Wells all the way up to Saint Mary’s.”

Davis says the support from the community has been immense and there are still more opportunities to pitch in. On Thursday, there will be drive thru drop off locations at the Gift Gallery of Vienna from three to six and at Pleasants County Bank from three to seven. There will also be drive thru locations on Friday from three to seven at the New Mat Fire Department and the Pleasants County Bank.

The locations listed below will have donation bins out for you to put donations in as well...

CAS Cable

Gift Gallery of Vienna

WVCCU

Waverly Volunteer Fire Department

Pifers Service Center in Mineral Wells

