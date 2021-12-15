Todd Baucher retiring from WTAP after 41+ years

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gray Television’s NBC affiliate WTAP Parkersburg, WV, says its longtime reporter Todd Baucher is hanging up his microphone and closing his notepad after more than four decades.

One of the longtime faces of news in the Mid-Ohio Valley is calling it a career. Todd Baucher has been with WTAP for 41 plus years, but he has been a part of the Mid-Ohio Valley much longer.

Todd will be retiring at the end of 2021. His last day with WTAP News will be Friday, December 31, 2021.

Todd was born and grew up in Ohio. He attended and graduated from Mentor High School and then attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

Todd graduated from O.U. in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications. He then moved to the Mid-Ohio Valley for his first job as the news director and ONLY news person at WBRJ-AM in Marietta.

In the summer of 1980, Todd was informed that his job was being cut by WBRJ. By the end of the summer, he would have a new job, at WTAP-TV.

Todd reached out to WTAP general manager Sherman Grimm about openings in the newsroom. After an interview, WTAP hired Todd and his first day on the job with the station was September 15, 1980.

Todd has covered news in the MOV in many different roles over the years. From 1980 to 1990 he anchored news cut-ins during the Today Show and anchored newscasts on weekends. During this time, he was also a reporter covering news throughout the MOV. In 1990, Todd made the move to become a general news reporter.

Todd has covered numerous stories and events over the decades. Some of the most memorable stories Todd says are a couple of the disasters the area has seen, the Shell Chemical explosion and fire in 1994 and the IEI recycling facility fire that burned for 9 days in 2017. He has also covered visits to the area from every President from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump. And covered a campaign visit from Vice-Presidential candidate Joe Biden in Marietta in 2008.

Some of Todd’s favorite stories were getting to cover famous celebrities and athletes like Bob Feller, Gaylord Perry, Dan Marino, then Bengals coach Forrest Gregg and Jeopardy host Alex Trebek as part of the coverage of the game show’s college tournament in Columbus.

Todd became interested in journalism at a young age growing up in front of a television set. He says at a young age he would practice during TV shows in front of mirrors. He would then become interested in news in high school. Todd started reading the morning announcements in high school at the school’s makeshift radio station and then worked at the campus radio station at Ohio University.

Todd has won several awards and honors for his work at WTAP. He has won several reporting awards from the Associated Press in Ohio and West Virginia. He says that he is most proud of the first-place award for Outstanding Coverage of a Scheduled News Event for his coverage of the child pornography trial of Robert Eugene Anderson in Marietta, Ohio. Todd was also honored with the West Virginia AP Lifetime Achievement Award.

Todd was also inducted into the Hall of Fame at his alma mater, Mentor High School. He has also served on the Ohio Associated Press Broadcast board. First from 2001 to 2003 and then from 2007 to 2009.

Todd’s worked with many co-workers over the years and his influence at WTAP goes much deeper than just reporting the news. He has helped mentor many journalists during his time working in the WTAP newsroom. Todd is a walking archive of stories in the Mid-Ohio Valley. He could help any reporter tracking down details from any story that has happened in the MOV for the last four decades from memory.

He is a friend to everyone he has ever worked with, from stories recalling episodes of his favorite TV show Mary Tyler Moore, or his favorite band Aerosmith to sharing stories of the miseries of being a Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Bengals fan. He will surely be missed.

Todd says he plans to relax in his retirement, which he adds may be the biggest challenges he’s ever faced.

