Wood County Board of Education meeting focuses on bond planning and facility projects

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Wood County Board of Education met on December 14 to discuss plans concerning possible facility projects for Wood County Schools.

The meeting focused on bond planning, career-technical education programs, and other facility projects.

Superintendent Will Hosaflook stressed that the Board is in the very beginning stages of deciding if certain schools should be closed down and how to build new schools throughout Wood County. Hosaflook says most buildings were built in the 50s and that the board is wanting to update several of them.

The board also spoke about better reorganizing what school buildings students in certain grades attend depending on their home address.

Improving athletic facilities, specifically, Parkersburg High’s baseball and softball facilities and fields were also discussed.

Hosaflook said due to prices increasing for raw materials, each new elementary school would cost around 2 million dollars.

Once a bond is approved, Wood County Schools will have 36 months to get all work completed.

Work is already underway that is separate from the proposed projects at several schools to improve HVAC systems and windows.

The meeting was a work session and there was no opportunity for public comment. The board will hold open sessions where they hope to hear feedback from the public.

