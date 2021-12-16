Advertisement

Barber pleads guilty to two charges in Capitol riots case

A former Parkersburg City Councilman has taken a plea deal in his Capitol riots case
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Parkersburg City Councilman Eric Barber has taken a plea deal in his Capitol riots case.

Barber was originally charged with five crimes in connection to the riots: entering and remaining on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, parading in the Capitol building, and theft. He pleaded guilty to the parading and to the theft charge in U.S. District Court Thursday afternoon.

He appeared virtually before Judge Christopher Cooper.

The former councilman previously said he intended to take a plea deal, but at the time didn’t want to disclose what the deal would entail.

He admitted in court to stealing a portable power station from Statuary Hall and to entering the Capitol building without permission.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 31 at 2 p.m.

