Advertisement

Biden tells Packers fans Aaron Rodgers needs to get vaccinated

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (CNN) – President Joe Biden encountered two Green Bay Packers fans who lost their homes while touring storm-ravaged Kentucky Wednesday.

As part of the conversation, Biden said, “God love you, and tell that quarterback he’s got to get the vaccine,” eliciting a laugh from the group.

The president’s quip was referring to misleading comments Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made regarding his vaccination status.

When asked if he was vaccinated against COVID-19, Rodgers would say he was “immunized.”

It was learned the quarterback hadn’t received the vaccine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person transported to the hospital after their car ran off the road and hit a home in...
One person transported to the hospital after vehicle hits house
Lionel Gore
Gore pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, competency under review
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Investigating human trafficking in Southeast Ohio
Todd Baucher
Todd Baucher retiring from WTAP after 41+ years

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Zach and Hannah Thank Todd Baucher
Zach Miles and Hannah Stutler
Deck the MOV, 12/16/21
Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 12/16/21
What's Trending
What's Trending, 12/16/21
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed by kidnappers in Haiti, police say