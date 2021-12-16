Advertisement

Blennerhassett Elementary students get involved in 3D printing club

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nine fifth graders at Blennerhassett Elementary are in a 3D printing club.

“The 3D printing club is really fun,” says club member, Payton Easton. “And Mrs. Smith makes it fun and educational for all of us to be able to 3D print.”

Steam teacher, Lisa Smith is the adult advisor for the student-led 3D printing club. She teaches students about what they can do with 3D printing.

“So, whatever they want to learn about or create is what we’re doing,” says Smith. “They’re learning math skills, creativity, perseverance. But also, we study careers and how 3D printing is changing the world.”

Students get a chance to make interesting and fun projects.

Like spinning tops and Christmas ornaments.

Students also get inspired of how this device can help people, such as the company “E-Nable” who builds prosthetics for people who are missing limbs.

“People who are born without maybe hands or wrists or things like that you can actually 3D print hands for them. And they can move their wrists to kind of make it co-operate,” says club member, Avery Ferguson.

And its clubs like these that Smith says gets more students interested in careers in steam in the future.

“All of these are skills that they’re going to need for those STEAM jobs in the future. And they’re very excited about it. They love doing it. So, they’re excited to see what they can do,” says Smith.

And some of these students are already wanting to work more with these printers when they get older.

“I would like to work more with 3D printers,” says club member, Tyler Wingrove. “I’m really hoping for a 3D printer because the STEAM club has really gotten me into 3D printing.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Lionel Gore
Gore pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, competency under review
Eric Mullins
Murder suspect’s case bound over to grand jury
Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation
Drinking water problem has been corrected in Parkersburg
Drinking water problem in Parkersburg corrected

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Vienna Police Department raises starting bonuses
WTAP News @ 6 - Vienna Police Department raises starting bonuses
Chief Pifer says 10 years ago the current open position would have been filled by now.
Vienna police raise starting bonus by thousands to combat shrinking hiring pool
Experts say the holidays add to seasonal affective disorder
Experts say the holidays add to seasonal affective disorder
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Investigating human trafficking in Southeast Ohio