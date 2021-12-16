BREAKING: First omicron variant case discovered in W.Va.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In Governor Jim Justice’s COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday, it was announced that the CDC has discovered a case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

Dr. Clay Marsh said in the briefing that a single case of the Omicron variant was discovered by the CDC.

Gov. Justice told West Virginians “There is nothing more important than getting the COVID-19 booster shot right now and to take advantage of COVID-19 testing.”

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

