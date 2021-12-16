Burglary, kidnapping suspect indicted
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A New Martinsville man has been indicted on 10 felony charges after a series of crimes were allegedly committed by him in one morning.
James Matthew Doty was arrested on November 26 after police say he illegally entered multiple homes, stole a car, and threatened homeowners.
Doty also allegedly stopped an elderly woman from leaving a home that police say he entered illegally.
A Washington County Grand Jury has indicted him on the following charges:
- Aggravated robbery
- Two counts of aggravated burglary
- Grand theft of a motor vehicle
- Two counts of burglary
- Attempt to commit an offense
- Felonious assault
- Disrupting public services
- Kidnapping
You can read more in our original story here.
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.