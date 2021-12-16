Advertisement

Burglary, kidnapping suspect indicted

James Doty
James Doty(Washington County Jail)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A New Martinsville man has been indicted on 10 felony charges after a series of crimes were allegedly committed by him in one morning.

James Matthew Doty was arrested on November 26 after police say he illegally entered multiple homes, stole a car, and threatened homeowners.

Doty also allegedly stopped an elderly woman from leaving a home that police say he entered illegally.

A Washington County Grand Jury has indicted him on the following charges:

- Aggravated robbery

- Two counts of aggravated burglary

- Grand theft of a motor vehicle

- Two counts of burglary

- Attempt to commit an offense

- Felonious assault

- Disrupting public services

- Kidnapping

