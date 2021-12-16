Advertisement

Castle Museum introduces Christmas tour

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle Museum is introducing a new tour they will take them back to Christmas time in the Victorian era.

The Castle Museum Christmas tour will be giving the public a glimpse into what Christmas looked like in 1880′s America.

From the decorations in the castle to what they ate on Christmas day.

Historians with the museum say that they went in depth to get everything down to the last piece of factual information.

“We’ve tried to definitely go back into the Victorian era and trying to look into what was being done here in the 1880′s in America,” says Castle Museum creative director, Kyle Yoho. “Especially a lot of what’s being derived from what’s being done in England following Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. They are the ones that really popularized Christmas here. And so, we are kind of looking at what kind of large Victoria upper-class home is doing. And how are they decorating. And trying to replicate that through what we have to show the public for the holiday season.”

The Christmas tour will be happening from 7 o’clock to 8:45 in the evening on Thursday and Saturday.

Officials with the museum say that Saturday is fully booked.

If you would like some information on how to reserve a place for tonight’s tour, you can click on the link to set everything up.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person transported to the hospital after their car ran off the road and hit a home in...
One person transported to the hospital after vehicle hits house
Lionel Gore
Gore pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, competency under review
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Investigating human trafficking in Southeast Ohio
Todd Baucher
Todd Baucher retiring from WTAP after 41+ years

Latest News

Wood County Sheriff
Wirt County Chief Deputy hired as Wood County confinement operations director
PAW-lidays fundraiser hosted by WTAP news
WTAP Pawlidays fundraiser finale outside WTAP on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
Commission hires private CPA to complete annual financial statement
Meal bags being prepared for seniors by O’Neill Senior Center
Meal bags being prepared for seniors by O’Neill Senior Center