Castle Museum introduces Christmas tour

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle Museum is introducing a new tour they will take them back to Christmas time in the Victorian era.

The Castle Museum Christmas tour will be giving the public a glimpse into what Christmas looked like in 1880′s America.

From the decorations in the castle to what they ate on Christmas day.

Historians with the museum say that they went in depth to get everything down to the last piece of factual information.

“We’ve tried to definitely go back into the Victorian era and trying to look into what was being done here in the 1880′s in America,” says Castle Museum creative director, Kyle Yoho. “Especially a lot of what’s being derived from what’s being done in England following Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. They are the ones that really popularized Christmas here. And so, we are kind of looking at what kind of large Victoria upper-class home is doing. And how are they decorating. And trying to replicate that through what we have to show the public for the holiday season.”

The Christmas tour will be happening from 7 o’clock to 8:45 in the evening on Thursday and Saturday.

Officials with the museum say that Saturday is fully booked.

If you would like some information on how to reserve a place for tonight’s tour, you can click on the link to set everything up.

