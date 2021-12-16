Commission hires private CPA to complete annual financial statement

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission has hired a private accountant to complete an annual financial analysis of its budget year that ended nearly 6 months ago.

The commissioners formally voted to hire Charleston accountant Fred Hess to complete the financial statement for the 2020-2021 budget year that ended June 30th.

It’s a routine accounting process, normally performed by the West Virginia Auditor’s office.

”We’re not saying anything negative about the auditor’s office,” says Commission President Blair Couch. “But between COVID and all the things that they’re doing, hiring Mr. Hess seemed like it was the wisest idea.”

Couch says the audit for the previous budget year-2019-2020-was performed by County Clerk Mark Rhodes.

The most recent year-end financial statement should be completed within the next few weeks.

