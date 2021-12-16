Advertisement

Commission hires private CPA to complete annual financial statement

By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission has hired a private accountant to complete an annual financial analysis of its budget year that ended nearly 6 months ago.

The commissioners formally voted to hire Charleston accountant Fred Hess to complete the financial statement for the 2020-2021 budget year that ended June 30th.

It’s a routine accounting process, normally performed by the West Virginia Auditor’s office.

”We’re not saying anything negative about the auditor’s office,” says Commission President Blair Couch. “But between COVID and all the things that they’re doing, hiring Mr. Hess seemed like it was the wisest idea.”

Couch says the audit for the previous budget year-2019-2020-was performed by County Clerk Mark Rhodes.

The most recent year-end financial statement should be completed within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person transported to the hospital after their car ran off the road and hit a home in...
One person transported to the hospital after vehicle hits house
Lionel Gore
Gore pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, competency under review
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Investigating human trafficking in Southeast Ohio
Todd Baucher
Todd Baucher retiring from WTAP after 41+ years

Latest News

Wood County Sheriff
Wirt County Chief Deputy hired as Wood County confinement operations director
PAW-lidays fundraiser hosted by WTAP news
WTAP Pawlidays fundraiser finale outside WTAP on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
Castle Museum introduces Christmas tour
Castle Museum introduces Christmas tour
Meal bags being prepared for seniors by O’Neill Senior Center
Meal bags being prepared for seniors by O’Neill Senior Center