Extra police presence at Marietta City Schools in response to an anonymous threat

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Marietta City Schools had extra police presence at their schools on Thursday due to an anonymous threat circulating through social media.

It all started on Snapchat with a screen-grab of an Instagram post saying that there’s going to be a shooting at MHS being shared across the student body. Marietta Police Chief Aaron Nedeff says the post never specified what MHS stood for and that the Instagram account that posted the threat had no followers nor previous posts. On top of that, law enforcement believe it may be connected to a similar post that’s been on the internet for over two years.

Nedeff added, ”The original name - I guess some of the students thought that was connected to a student at the school but some fact-checking has found that it’s no one near this area.”

Chief Nedeff also doesn’t believe it was meant for Marietta High School. He describes his level of concern over the situation as ‘minimal.’ Police presence was used merely as a precautionary measure. He assures parents that the Marietta Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the school have been on top of the incident since it was reported last night.

