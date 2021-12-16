Advertisement

Gov. DeWine and First Lady exposed to a person with COVID-19

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine were exposed to someone who recently tested...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine were exposed to someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.(Fran DeWine Facebook page)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine and the First Lady, Fran DeWine, have learned they have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a news release, the DeWines came into contact with a person on Monday who has since tested positive.

Both DeWine’s have no symptoms at this point and have tested negative as recently as Thursday morning.

They will be postponing all public events until further notice and will be getting tested daily for the virus.

