Gov. DeWine and First Lady exposed to a person with COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine and the First Lady, Fran DeWine, have learned they have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a news release, the DeWines came into contact with a person on Monday who has since tested positive.

Both DeWine’s have no symptoms at this point and have tested negative as recently as Thursday morning.

They will be postponing all public events until further notice and will be getting tested daily for the virus.

