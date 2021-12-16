Advertisement

Gov. Justice | All West Virginia state employees to get 5% raises

Gov. Justice joins legislative leadership to make an announcement Thursday.
Gov. Justice joins legislative leadership to make an announcement Thursday.(Gov. Justice Office)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - All West Virginia state employees are poised to get a 5% pay raise should a 2022 bill pass in the already-supportive state legislature.

Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday that he gained support from state lawmakers to make the raise a reality. It just needs to actually make its way through the legislature next year.

Justice also said state leaders plan to give a one-time 2.5% bonus to all state worker to help combat inflation.

A news release from Justice’s office says this is the third time state employees have gotten a raise since 2018.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person transported to the hospital after their car ran off the road and hit a home in...
One person transported to the hospital after vehicle hits house
Lionel Gore
Gore pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, competency under review
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Investigating human trafficking in Southeast Ohio
Todd Baucher
Todd Baucher retiring from WTAP after 41+ years

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Zach and Hannah Thank Todd Baucher
Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 12/16/21
Zach Miles and Hannah Stutler
Deck the MOV, 12/16/21
What's Trending
What's Trending, 12/16/21