Gov. Justice | All West Virginia state employees to get 5% raises

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - All West Virginia state employees are poised to get a 5% pay raise should a 2022 bill pass in the already-supportive state legislature.

Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday that he gained support from state lawmakers to make the raise a reality. It just needs to actually make its way through the legislature next year.

Justice also said state leaders plan to give a one-time 2.5% bonus to all state worker to help combat inflation.

A news release from Justice’s office says this is the third time state employees have gotten a raise since 2018.

