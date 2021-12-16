Advertisement

Longtime Marietta City Councilman honored before retirement

Marietta City Councilman honored before retirement.
Marietta City Councilman honored before retirement.(wtap)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) - A man from Marietta is celebrated for over 40 years of public service.

Mike McCauley served 23 years with the Marietta Police Department and 20 years on Marietta City Council. Friends and family gathered to celebrate him at the Armory on Front Street on Wednesday.

One colleague of McCauley’s estimated that after 20 years on city council, Mike McCauley probably voted on close to 4,000 ordinances and resolutions over the years.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Lionel Gore
Gore pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, competency under review
Eric Mullins
Murder suspect’s case bound over to grand jury
Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation
Drinking water problem has been corrected in Parkersburg
Drinking water problem in Parkersburg corrected

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Vienna Police Department raises starting bonuses
WTAP News @ 6 - Vienna Police Department raises starting bonuses
Blennerhassett Elementary students get involved in 3D printing club
Blennerhassett Elementary students get involved in 3D printing club
Chief Pifer says 10 years ago the current open position would have been filled by now.
Vienna police raise starting bonus by thousands to combat shrinking hiring pool
Experts say the holidays add to seasonal affective disorder
Experts say the holidays add to seasonal affective disorder