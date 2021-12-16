Advertisement

Meal bags being prepared for seniors by O’Neill Senior Center

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Staff with the O’Neill Center are preparing meal bags to deliver to seniors they serve.

The group is preparing to give these kits to roughly 125 seniors in Washington County to deliver these by Christmas day.

The center says that giving back to the seniors they serve in the county is something they love to do.

Especially for those who are unable to get out of their house and have not been able to get out much.

“Social isolation has been a problem. And getting out to not only deliver these meals to the seniors, but to also visit with them. I think it means a lot to the seniors. And it means a lot to us to be able to do that for the community,” says the center’s development coordinator, Erin O’Neill.

The O’Neill Center would like to thank Over the Moon Pizza and Pub, Pasky’s Sports and More, Warren’s IGA, and People’s Bank for their help with this program.

