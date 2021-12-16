Obituary: Boyce Jr., Robert Eugene

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert Eugene Boyce Jr., 69, of Parkersburg, WV passed away December 15, 2021 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

He was born April 10, 1952, a son of Deloris Goodwin and the late Robert E. Boyce, Sr. He is survived by his brothers Michael and Kelly Boyce, both of Parkersburg.

He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Parkersburg and he retired from Lorrie Yeager Jr. Juvenile Center after 30 years of service.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00-1:00 p.m. December 21, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Boyce Family.

