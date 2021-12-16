Advertisement

Obituary: Boyce Jr., Robert Eugene

Robert Eugene Boyce Jr. Obit
Robert Eugene Boyce Jr. Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert Eugene Boyce Jr., 69, of Parkersburg, WV passed away December 15, 2021 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

He was born April 10, 1952, a son of Deloris Goodwin and the late Robert E. Boyce, Sr. He is survived by his brothers Michael and Kelly Boyce, both of Parkersburg.

He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Parkersburg and he retired from Lorrie Yeager Jr. Juvenile Center after 30 years of service.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00-1:00 p.m. December 21, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Boyce Family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person transported to the hospital after their car ran off the road and hit a home in...
One person transported to the hospital after vehicle hits house
Lionel Gore
Gore pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, competency under review
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Investigating human trafficking in Southeast Ohio
Todd Baucher
Todd Baucher retiring from WTAP after 41+ years

Latest News

Thomas "Tom" Carr Wiseman Obit
Obituary: Wiseman, Thomas “Tom” Carr
Harold Robert Hasley Jr. Obit
Obituary: Hasley Jr., Harold Robert
Diana Rosemary "Diane" Bailes Ludwig Obit
Obituary: Ludwig, Diana Rosemary “Diane” Bailes
Terrance Boyce Obit
Obituary: Boyce, Terrance