Obituary: Hasley Jr., Harold Robert

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Harold Robert Hasley, Jr. 60, of Marietta passed away at 12:04 am, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 8, 1961 a son of Harold and Blanche Hart Hasley.  Harold was a truck driver.

Harold is survived by daughters, Jennifer Hasley of Belpre and Makalie Hasley of Indianapolis, IN, grandchildren Aiden and Alexis, sisters Marie Gosselin of Colorado Springs, CO and Judy Hearn of Marietta, brothers Gerald Hasley of Macksburg and Chet Hasley of Marietta and several nieces and nephews.

His parents, sisters Edie White and Sue Horsnby and brother Ron Carpenter preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Dec. 20) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park.  Family will greet friends at the funeral on Monday from 9:00 until 11:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

