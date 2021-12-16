Obituary: Ludwig, Diana Rosemary “Diane” Bailes

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Diana Rosemary “Diane” Bailes Ludwig, 68, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away unexpectedly at her home December 13, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Okey and Leona Malouse Bailes of Parkersburg, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Sue Bailes Slonager.

A 1971 graduate of Parkersburg High School, Diane attended WVU-Parkersburg, obtaining an Associate of Applied Sciences degree; was a graduate of WVU’s Institute of Public Affairs – Local Government Leadership Academy; a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute; and the National Development Council’s CEFP – Certified Educational Facilities Professional.

Diane worked as a programmer at Mountain State Blue Cross Blue Shield from 1999 until 2002; was the Executive Director at Little Kanawha Area Development Corp. from March 2002 until December 2019, serving Wirt and Calhoun counties.

Never one to sit idle, she belonged to Wirt County Lions Club, was on the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg, WV, was on the Board of Directors of the Mountaineer Food Bank and successfully wrote grants for Wirt, Calhoun and Ritchie Counties. And, in her spare time, loved going to concerts, especially Zac Brown, and never missed a performance at Mountain Stage Live. A true animal lover, she was a strong supporter of Nelson Animal Retreat.

A friend commented that one of Diane’s well-honed skills was honesty, and at times, brutally honest. Her many years of experience in business development and grant writing enabled her to provide guidance to several businesses in Wirt and Calhoun counties. Diane was well known for her sense of humor and integrity which was notable to all who interacted with her. Her many friends attested to her ability to help others find humor in life’s ups and downs.

Diane is survived by her daughter Laurie (Alfredo) Chavez, her son Daniel (Kelly) Ludwig, her pride and joy granddaughter Elizabeth Rose Ludwig, a special nephew Jason (Angela) Bailes, her brother Bob (Dena) Bailes, her brother-in-law Jack Slonager and other nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, there will be no formal service, but the family will gather with friends and family Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV.

