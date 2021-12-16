Obituary: Wiseman, Thomas “Tom” Carr

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thomas “Tom” Carr Wiseman, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2021, while surrounded by his family, after a hard-fought battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Tom was born at home on February 24, 1945 in Boaz, WV to Kenneth Carr Wiseman and Helen Baker Wiseman. He was the second of eight children. He was raised on a farm in Burning Springs, Wirt County, WV, near Ruble Church. He attended Owl Hill Elementary School, a one-room schoolhouse, until he reached high school, when he went to Wirt County High School. Tom was active in sports at Wirt County High School and he was proud to be a Tiger. He graduated from WCHS in 1962. Tom was a hard worker and did not like sitting around. After high school, Tom worked at the Viscose plant, DuPont, and eventually Borg-Warner Chemicals, in the technology lab. Though he had many subsequent employment experiences, his time at Borg-Warner Chemicals was by far his favorite. He was excited by the experimental side of the plastics world and made life-long friendships that he treasured. In the last several years, Tom spent much of his time writing books and dedicating himself to causes that concerned him. He authored three books under the pseudonym of Thomas W. Maan-The Darkness, Flight of the Odyssey, and A Mermaid’s Tale. He reconnected with his Borg-Warner friends to form the Borg-Warner Plastics Museum, organized reunion parties for his high school class, and assisted with the reconstruction of the Ruble Church. Tom was also instrumental in organizing groups to help promote the Parkersburg area as a tourist town. He dreamed that a zip-line could be built to move people from Fort Boreman Hill to Blennerhassett Island. He had a great sense of humor, and never hesitated to use it-at the expense of his family or friends. He was a big dreamer. Once he set his mind to it, Tom could do anything, except sing. He was proud of being tone-deaf and made himself the butt of his own jokes related to his angelic voice. He was a magnificent cook, a skilled builder, a talented painter, and conversationalist. Until the end, Tom stayed true to his belief to “never give up” on anything-unless it was a Volkswagen bus.

Tom loved his friends and family and they loved him. He is survived by his children from his marriage to Wanda Stephens Wiseman: Todd Wiseman (Kelly) and Shelly Webb (Larry); by his children from his marriage to Diana Fore Wiseman: Robert Wiseman, Jeremy Wiseman, and Joshua Wiseman; his grandchildren Jordan Wiseman, Jillie Wiseman, and Evan Wiseman; Ethan Webb, Eleri Webb, and Emmory Webb; Justin Jenkins and Ryan Jenkins; Meredith Hickman (Dylan), and a great-grandson, Isaac Hickman, as well as many nieces and nephews. Tom’s brothers and sisters who survive are: Larry Wiseman (Sheryl Jo), Robert Wiseman (Marie), Dianne Kerns, Sharon Lynch (Roger), Brenda Pearson (Dave), and Loretta Stewart (Dale). Tom also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends and his beloved Australian shepherd mix Pippi, his constant companion of fourteen years. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Sara Ann Jenkins, his sister Donna Wilson, and his brothers-in-law: Dwain Wilson and Roger Kerns.

Tom’s family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care, compassion and love that he received from everyone associated with Ohio Valley Health Care, including Dr. Tracy Hendershot, during the last several months of his life. Their compassion and kindness will never be forgotten by any of Tom’s family.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Leavitt Funeral Home on 403 7th Street Parkersburg, WV 26101 at 4:00 PM. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday. Pastor Robert Wiseman, one of Tom’s surviving siblings, will preside over the service. After the service, family and friends are invited to gather at the Leavitt Family Center. Food and beverages will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations be considered for Ruble Church Trustees C/O Carole Menefee PO Box 544 Elizabeth, WV 26143, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

