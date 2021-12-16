One person transported to the hospital after vehicle hits house

MARIETTA, Oh. (WTAP) - According to the Marietta Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after their car ran off the road and struck a home in Marietta.

The driver veered off the road around 6:30 p.m. and hit the side of a home on the 1300 block of Lancaster Street.

There was minimal damage to the house, and no one was hurt inside the house. Officials towed the car away from the home, and the scene cleared as of 7:30 p.m.

Neighbors our reporter spoke with say cars have run into the house multiple times within the past 20 years.

