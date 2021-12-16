Advertisement

One person transported to the hospital after vehicle hits house

One person transported to the hospital after their car ran off the road and hit a home in...
One person transported to the hospital after their car ran off the road and hit a home in Marietta.(KS)
By Kaitlin Kulich and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Oh. (WTAP) - According to the Marietta Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after their car ran off the road and struck a home in Marietta.

The driver veered off the road around 6:30 p.m. and hit the side of a home on the 1300 block of Lancaster Street.

There was minimal damage to the house, and no one was hurt inside the house. Officials towed the car away from the home, and the scene cleared as of 7:30 p.m.

Neighbors our reporter spoke with say cars have run into the house multiple times within the past 20 years.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Lionel Gore
Gore pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, competency under review
Eric Mullins
Murder suspect’s case bound over to grand jury
Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation
Drinking water problem has been corrected in Parkersburg
Drinking water problem in Parkersburg corrected

Latest News

Chief Pifer says 10 years ago the current open position would have been filled by now.
Vienna police raise starting bonus by thousands to combat shrinking hiring pool
Experts say the holidays add to seasonal affective disorder
Experts say the holidays add to seasonal affective disorder
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Investigating human trafficking in Southeast Ohio
WTAP News @ 5 -Human Trafficking Cases Investigated in Southern Ohio
WTAP News @ 5 -Human Trafficking Cases Investigated in Southern Ohio