Parkersburg beats Parkersburg South

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Lady Big Reds defeated the Parkersburg South Lady Patriots girls basketball team on Wednesday Night.

The rivalry game went back and forth for its entirety which ultimately led to overtime.

The fourth quarter alone saw many lead changes, and a big block by South kept the game tied as time expired.

In overtime, it was much of the same. Back and forth basketball with multiple lead changes.

But, PHS was fouled on a three point attempt with under a minute remaining, and after making all three free throws, the Lady Big Reds never looked back winning 64-58.

