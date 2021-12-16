Parkersburg police chief gets fond sendoff from city officials, co-workers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joe Martin learned shortly before the event that his office workers, officers-past and present-and bosses were going to hold a retirement luncheon Thursday.

The long-time chief-one of the longest-serving in the city’s history-was lauded by officers as a friend, and, more importantly, as someone who had their back.

“The first person to ring my phone was Chief Martin as a fellow sergeant,” said Lt. Matthew Board, recalling his start with the department more than 20 years ago. “He offered his counsel to me and encouragement and words of wisdom that I still use.”

Martin himself served in the department for 25 years, with his duties including a sergeant, a detective, and, for 12 of those years, as its chief. He also had a growing family, and his wife, Tracy, admitted calls for help from the community and information (often from the news media) became a part of their time together.

T“I always have been so proud of him, and his career has been such a part of our lives. But I can guarantee you that there’s no one here more excited about his retirement than I am.”

Martin admitted at one point Thursday he discussed with then-mayor Bob Newell, who originally promoted him to chief, stepping down after he had been in the post two years. But he says now a part of his long tenure was the support of his family, his officers and the community.

“I used to give the old guys a lot of heartache when I was a younger guy, and now, i realize I’m the old guy,” he told us. “And to leave in good standing is very important to me, and to have a good career and to leave it in a good spot, that’s a blessing to me.”

The chief’s last day on the job is December 26.

