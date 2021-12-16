WTAP Pawlidays fundraiser finale outside WTAP on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s Pawlidays fundraiser for the humane societies in Marietta, Ritchie County, Parkersburg and Pleasants County is wrapping up on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

The Pawlidays fundraiser finale is outside the station this Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some things you can bring to donate include Purina Puppy and Dog Chow, Purina Kitten and Cat Chow, non-clumping cat litter, toys, and treats.

You can bring cleaning supplies like bleach, paper towels, and high-efficiency laundry detergent.

Even office supplies, like copy paper, are on their wish lists.

You can find more ideas about what to donate by checking out the humane societies’ websites, which are posted here:

Marietta: https://www.hsov.org/donate

Rtichie:https://www.ritchiehumanesociety.org/donate

Parkersburg: https://www.hsop.org/our-wish-list

Pleasants County: https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/donate

WTAP’s address is One Television Plaza in downtown Parkersburg.

The station is at the foot of Market Street near the flood wall if you have trouble finding it.

We hope to see you there!

