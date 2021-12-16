Students compete at Wood County science fair

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students competed at the Wood County science fair on Thursday to see who will make it to regionals.

About 90 projects were scattered across the Grand Pointe Conference Center. Subjects ranged from deer hunting to robotics.

The stakes were high. Winners from different schools faced off against the best in the county but it’s about more than winning.

Math and Science Curriculum Coordinator Candace Lewis said, “We really hope that they start to learn the scientific process and what it means to be a scientist.”

And every scientist has their methods.

Jake, who’s project focused on video games’ effect on the brain, explained his. “I played video games for 45 minutes and took a test on adding improper fractions. Then, after that, I read a book for 45 minutes and took a test on improper fractions and I played UNO for 45 minutes then took a test on improper fractions.”

While some were pleased with their results, not everyone was happy with their answer.

Jake, a self-professed avid-gamer, found that video games are in fact bad for your brain. Still, he says he doesn’t plan cutting back any time soon.

Although not everyone got the answer they wanted, at the end of the day, asking the right questions is just as important.

A big congrats to all of our future scientists in Wood County.

