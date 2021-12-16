Advertisement

Students compete at Wood County science fair

By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students competed at the Wood County science fair on Thursday to see who will make it to regionals.

About 90 projects were scattered across the Grand Pointe Conference Center. Subjects ranged from deer hunting to robotics.

The stakes were high. Winners from different schools faced off against the best in the county but it’s about more than winning.

Math and Science Curriculum Coordinator Candace Lewis said, “We really hope that they start to learn the scientific process and what it means to be a scientist.”

And every scientist has their methods.

Jake, who’s project focused on video games’ effect on the brain, explained his. “I played video games for 45 minutes and took a test on adding improper fractions. Then, after that, I read a book for 45 minutes and took a test on improper fractions and I played UNO for 45 minutes then took a test on improper fractions.”

While some were pleased with their results, not everyone was happy with their answer.

Jake, a self-professed avid-gamer, found that video games are in fact bad for your brain. Still, he says he doesn’t plan cutting back any time soon.

Although not everyone got the answer they wanted, at the end of the day, asking the right questions is just as important.

A big congrats to all of our future scientists in Wood County.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person transported to the hospital after their car ran off the road and hit a home in...
One person transported to the hospital after vehicle hits house
Lionel Gore
Gore pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, competency under review
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Investigating human trafficking in Southeast Ohio
Todd Baucher
Todd Baucher retiring from WTAP after 41+ years

Latest News

Law enforcement believes the threat may be connected to a similar post that's been on the...
Extra police presence at Marietta City Schools in response to an anonymous threat
WTAP News @ 5 - Students Compete at County Fair
WTAP News @ 5 - Students Compete at County Fair
Parkersburg police chief gets fond sendoff from city officials, co-workers
Wood County Sheriff
Wirt County Chief Deputy hired as Wood County confinement operations director