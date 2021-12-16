US Naval site in Italy locked down on report of shooting

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MILAN (AP) — A U.S. Navy support site in Naples, Italy, was put on lockdown Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises.

Base spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Comer said the Naples support site was put on lockdown around 6:25 p.m. (1725GMT) after “reports of audible gunfire.” The reports were still being verified.

There were no reports of wounded and no suspect has been identified.

The military installation also includes a school and residential housing.

