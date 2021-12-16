Vienna police raise starting bonus by thousands to combat shrinking hiring pool

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department is upping its starting bonus from $2,500 to $10,000 in response to a shrinking hiring pool.

To clarify, that bonus is only for certified officers who are hired and it’s given after a year of service AKA if they pass the probationary period.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said that this bonus also makes openings more competitive, explaining that it mirrors what other police departments already do.

Filling spots started becoming more difficult around five years ago and - as of now - it’s very hard to recruit, according to Pifer. He says 10 years ago the current open position would have been filled by now.

“Some of the new things that we’ve experienced um we’ve had a civil service test before and we got no certified applicants out of it so that’s something that I’ve never experienced in my career but that’s a reality and that actually happens…,” Pifer said.

He clarified that, although filling open positions has become more of a challenge, it hasn’t impacted their response to emergencies. The most the department’s been down is about two, which, while it doesn’t sound like much, presents its challenges.

Pifer also believes that this $10,000 bonus is actually a money-saver.

He explained, “When you look at it and crunch the numbers real quick, you’re actually saving money, even with this bonus, if they do complete one year of service. By the time you get someone hired, you get all their stuff together for the academy. Of course, you’ll have to pay them while they’re in the academy and, when you add up all those numbers, you save money...,”

To clarify, certified officers have already been to the state police academy.

There is currently one position open and an upcoming additional opening.

Pifer notes that this issue is not just a local challenge. It’s something police departments are facing across the nation.

“It still is a rewarding field. It’s still a great job. I’ve loved my job for over two decades. It’s a real chance to make a difference in your community. That’s a fact,” he said.

