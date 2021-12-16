West Virginia Senate Dems ask AG Morrisey to investigate gas prices

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Senate Democrats have asked Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to investigate high gas prices around the Mountain State.

In a letter sent to Morrisey on Wednesday, state senators described a trend that shows the cost of crude oil going down, while gas prices remain high.

They say in 2008, crude oil peaked at $145 a barrel when the average cost of gas was $3.27 per gallon. Three years later in 2011, a barrel of crude was down to $113 and gas was up to $3.53 per gallon. This year, the democrats say crude oil is down to $67 a barrel and the average cost of gas is still $3.29 per gallon.

“Something doesn’t add up,” the democrats wrote. “The cost of oil isn’t driving gasoline prices, so what is?”

The Democrats hope Morrisey can use his Consumer Protection Division to investigate in an effort to protect West Virginians from price gouging.

They want him to report the investigation’s findings to the state legislature and to the public.

You can read the letter here.

