Williamstown defeats Tyler Consolidated

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets defeated the Tyler Consolidated Knights in boys basketball Wednesday night in their season opener.

The season started well for the defending state champions, winning their first regular season game of the year.

Williamstown played well from the tip-off and never really looked back, beating the Knights by a score of 64-44.

