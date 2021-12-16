Advertisement

Wirt County Chief Deputy hired as Wood County confinement operations director

By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The recent chief deputy of the Wirt County Sheriff’s office-who was in the running to become Wood County Sheriff-has been hired to become Wood County’s head of confinement operations.

Gary Michael Deem, who previously worked as a Wood County deputy, will oversee operations which include home confinement.

The county has seen the number of home confinement prisoners decline in recent years, and believe it’s an alternative to incarceration in some instances.

”A person like Mike Deem has the personality and strength and proper perspective to these people who are on home confinement,” says Commissioner Jimmy Colombo, “how important it is that they maintain the rules. He’s not afraid to approach the rules with a direct question and answer. He’s a good hire.”

Former sheriff Steve Stephens oversaw home confinement operations before his recent retirement.

He served as confinement operations director prior to becoming sheriff in 2017.

Deem was sworn in by the commission this morning.

