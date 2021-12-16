Advertisement

WVU students affected by pandemic benefit from scholarship

Dec. 16, 2021
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Some West Virginia University students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are benefiting from a special fundraising program, the university said.

Through the fall semester, $748,062 has been awarded to 730 students. Contributions to the “We Are Stronger Together” effort help students with tuition, room and board and other educational expenses, the university said in a news release.

Economic challenges of the pandemic have made it difficult for some students to afford higher education costs. Students may be forced to leave school, suspend their education or enroll elsewhere without the aid, the release said.

Gifts are made through the WVU Foundation. Students who believe they qualify should contact the Mountaineer Hub and submit an online ticket requesting assistance.

