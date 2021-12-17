Aydan Edwards officially signs with Fairmont State University

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Aydan Edwards has now officially signed his letter of intent to attend Fairmont State University next fall.

Aydan has been with the Parkersburg South wrestling team for the last four years and now looks to join the Falcons at the collegiate level.

He has been wrestling for ten years and credits his drive to the support of his family.

Aydan said that after his second place finish in the state tournament last year, he knew there was still unfinished business.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.