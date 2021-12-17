Blennerhassett Middle School briefly under lockdown Friday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Blennerhassett Middle School went under a brief lockdown Friday morning after a student reported a social media threat.

Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard said a student noticed a threat to a “BMS” on social media with a fuzzy picture of what appeared to be a gun.

Woodyard said it turned out to be an airsoft gun, and that the threat was actually being made to a different school.

He could not release where the other school is Friday morning, but Wood County Schools has said the threat was not made to a local school.

Wood County Schools posted on Facebook around 8:40 a.m. announcing the threat. By 9:00, it posted that classes had resumed as normal.

